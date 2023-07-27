Thailand's political flux keeps investors on edge

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The worst performing Asian stock market just can't catch a break, with foreign investment outflows totaling $3.58 billion since the start of the year, in the biggest retreat since 2020.

More than two months after Thailand's election, the country is yet to swear in a prime minister and with China's anemic economic recovery casting a shadow on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, investors have been taking their money elsewhere.

Thailand's SET index .SETI has underperformed the broader market, sliding 9% so far this year, making it the worst performing stock market in Asia.

The index has slipped 2.4% since the election results came out in mid-May, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS is up 4.5% in the same period.

The political impasse took a new turn when the parliament postponed on Tuesday a vote for the next prime minister after election-winning Move Forward Party stepped aside last week to let runner-up Pheu Thai try to form the next government.

Pheu Thai is backed by the former telecoms tycoon and ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who plans to return to the country next month from his self-exile.

Kasem Prunratanamala, head of Thailand research at CGS-CIMB in Bangkok, expects the market to move sideways until the next prime minister is elected. "I think it's quite likely that Pheu Thai may get enough support, although it may not be at their first attempt."

Pheu Thai is widely expected to nominate Srettha Thavisin, a former CEO of property developer Sansiri Pcl SIRI.BK, for the post of prime minister. And shares in Sansiri have rebounded by over 20% from lows struck after the election.

Shares in SC Asset Pcl SC.BK, another property developer that counts Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its largest shareholder, are up 10%.

Darunrat Piyayodilokchai, head of Thailand equities at abrdn, said consumer and domestic plays will benefit the most as Pheu Thai is likely to roll out policies that will boost domestic consumption.

Pre-election pledges such as the minimum wage hike and the lowering of electricity tariffs, if implemented, should increase the purchasing power of Thai consumers and would be positive for sectors such as retail and F&B, Piyayodilokchai said.

IN TRANSITION

Voters rejected nearly 10 years of rule by the military and a military-backed government in the May election but the political stalemate has hurt investor sentiment, with the baht currency THB=TH also suffering.

Once the political uncertainty clears, Nomura said foreign equity and bond inflows into Thailand should resume which, along with improving tourism inflows, would support the baht.

For all the uncertainty, the situation has remained calm so far. On Sunday, hundreds of pro-democracy protesters held a peaceful demonstration in support for Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party.

"The market is just looking for an overall resolution of the situation," said Vijay Vikram Kannan, Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale in Singapore. "Whichever form it takes, that should lead to a rally."

REFILE-ANALYSIS-Thai stocks flounder in absence of China spark

Thailand's SET index https://tmsnrt.rs/3q4nlqk

Foreign investment out of Thailand shows no sign of stopping https://tmsnrt.rs/3rHRbBr

ANALYSIS-Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Rae Wee in Singapore and Tom Westbrook in Sydney, Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.