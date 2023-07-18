News & Insights

Thailand's Pita proposed as candidate to contest PM vote in parliament

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

July 18, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - An eight-party alliance seeking to form Thailand's next government proposed Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as a candidate to contest a prime ministerial vote in parliament on Wednesday.

If his nomination is approved, it would be his second attempt to win the endorsement of the bicameral legislature after losing in his first attempt last week.

