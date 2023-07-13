News & Insights

Thailand's Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

July 13, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um, Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand's next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

