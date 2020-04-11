Thailand's Kasikornbank gets approval for $40 mln stake in Myanmar lender

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's Kasikornbank KBANK.BK said on Saturday it plans to invest up to $40 million in a 35% stake in Myanmar's Ayeyarwaddy Farmers Development Bank after receiving approval from Myanmar's central bank.

Kasikornbank, the country's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, said in a statement the investment will be done through its unit Kasikorn Vision, which has a budget of 14 billion baht ($428 million) for overseas business opportunities.

Thai banks, grappling with sluggish economic growth in a crowded home market, have been keen to expand abroad.

On Friday, Siam Commercial Bank SCB.BK said it was looking to issue loans worth up to 7 billion baht over the next five years in Myanmar after receiving a preliminary approval to set up a subsidiary there.

Rival Bangkok Bank BBL.BK took a controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata BNLI.JK for $2.7 billion in December last year.

($1 = 32.71 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.