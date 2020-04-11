BBL

Thailand's Kasikornbank gets approval for $40 mln stake in Myanmar lender

Contributor
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's Kasikornbank said on Saturday it plans to invest up to $40 million in a 35% stake in Myanmar's Ayeyarwaddy Farmers Development Bank after receiving approval from Myanmar's central bank.

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's Kasikornbank KBANK.BK said on Saturday it plans to invest up to $40 million in a 35% stake in Myanmar's Ayeyarwaddy Farmers Development Bank after receiving approval from Myanmar's central bank.

Kasikornbank, the country's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, said in a statement the investment will be done through its unit Kasikorn Vision, which has a budget of 14 billion baht ($428 million) for overseas business opportunities.

Thai banks, grappling with sluggish economic growth in a crowded home market, have been keen to expand abroad.

On Friday, Siam Commercial Bank SCB.BK said it was looking to issue loans worth up to 7 billion baht over the next five years in Myanmar after receiving a preliminary approval to set up a subsidiary there.

Rival Bangkok Bank BBL.BK took a controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata BNLI.JK for $2.7 billion in December last year.

($1 = 32.71 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More