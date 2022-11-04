Thailand's interest rates will be based on domestic conditions- Finmin

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's interest rates will consider domestic conditions and will not be based on the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, the country's Finance Minister said on Friday.

State banks have also been asked to maintain rates to support debtors as the economy recovers, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

