Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to serve 8 years in jail - court statement

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

August 22, 2023 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned from self-exile on Tuesday, will serve a total of eight years in prison, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees. Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

