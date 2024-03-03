News & Insights

Thailand's employment rises in Q4 on increased tourism

Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

March 03, 2024 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds detail from paragraph 2

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's employment rose 1.7% in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, helped by the tourism sector, after a 1.3% year-on-year increase in the previous quarter, the state planning agency said on Monday.

Jobs in the hotel and restaurant sector rose 8% annually in the final quarter of 2023 as the number of tourists increased, the National Economic and Social Development Council said in a statement.

The jobless rate dropped to 0.81% in the October-December period versus 0.99% in the prior three months, the agency said.

Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week. Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Thailand had a workforce of 40.7 million, up from 40.5 million in the prior quarter, the planning agency said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.