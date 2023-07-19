News & Insights

Thailand's EGAT seeks six LNG cargoes for Sept-Dec delivery - sources

July 19, 2023 — 10:23 pm EDT

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has issued a buy tender seeking six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between late September to December, two industry sources said on Thursday.

EGAT is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Map Ta Phut 2 terminal, with delivery windows of Sept. 28-Oct. 1, Oct. 12-15, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Nov. 15-18, Dec. 6-9 and 23-26.

The tender closes on July 25, added the sources.

