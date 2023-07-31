News & Insights

Thailand's economy on recovery path as tourism rises

July 31, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery remained on track in June as the tourism sector expanded in line with higher foreign tourist arrivals while exports declined, the central bank said on Monday.

Economic activity was seen gradually improving, with the tourism sector remaining the main driver, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of $1.4 billion in June, after a deficit of $2.8 billion in May, the BOT said.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 5.9% year-on-year in June, the same pace as in May.

Private consumption dipped 0.3% in June from the previous month while private investment contracted 1.8% on the month, the BOT said.

In the second quarter of 2023, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy displayed a moderate improvement from the previous quarter as foreign tourist numbers increased and the service and private consumption expanded, the central bank said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
