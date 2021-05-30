Commodities
Thailand's CP Foods closes poultry factory after coronavirus found among workers

Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Thailand's largest agribusiness firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said on Sunday it had closed one of its factories for five days after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's poultry processing plant in Saraburi province will be shut from Sunday to Thursday, the company said in a statement. Operations at its 18 other food-processing and feed factories will remain normal, it said.

Out of 5,800 workers at the closed plant, 245 have tested positive, while others are still waiting to be tested or to receive test results, said the Saraburi provincial administration.

Thailand has reported 154,307 coronavirus cases since last year, with total casualties topping 1,000 on Sunday.

On Friday, Sri Trang Gloves Pcl STGT.BK also closed glove factories in Trang and Surat Thani provinces for three days from Friday, after dozens of workers tested positive.

Earlier this month, Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand Pcl CCET.BK closed a factory in Phetchaburi province for 14 days until this coming Thursday to stem infections among its workers.

