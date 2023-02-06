Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023

Adds details, background

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation CRC.BK plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday.

China's re-opening and recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said.

Central Retail, which has a presence in Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, wants to increase revenue by 2.5 times by 2027, he said, adding the company plans toadd home improvement stores, supermarket branches and community malls this year.

The announcement comes as its parent company, Central Group, and China's JD.com plan to shut their e-commerce joint venture's website, JD Central.

Central Retail is a part of Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family. In 2021, the company and Austrian real estate company Signa Group purchased British department store chain Selfridges for 4 billion pounds.

($1 = 33.5300 baht)

