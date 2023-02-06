CRC

Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 06, 2023 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation CRC.BK plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday.

China's re-opening and recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said.

Central Retail, which has a presence in Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, wants to increase revenue by 2.5 times by 2027, he said, adding the company plans toadd home improvement stores, supermarket branches and community malls this year.

The announcement comes as its parent company, Central Group, and China's JD.com plan to shut their e-commerce joint venture's website, JD Central.

Central Retail is a part of Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family. In 2021, the company and Austrian real estate company Signa Group purchased British department store chain Selfridges for 4 billion pounds.

($1 = 33.5300 baht)

($1 = 33.5000 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.