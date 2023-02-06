CRC

Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 06, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation CRC.BK plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday.

China's re-opening, recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said.

($1 = 33.5300 baht)

