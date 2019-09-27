Thailand's Asset World Corp raises $1.57 bln in IPO

Contributor
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published

The hospitality and property firm of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakd, Asset World Corp (AWC), said on Friday it had raised 48 billion baht ($1.57 billion) in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) of an individual company.

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The hospitality and property firm of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakd, Asset World Corp (AWC), said on Friday it had raised 48 billion baht ($1.57 billion) in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) of an individual company.

Of the planned 8 billion IPO shares, 53% was alloted to foreign investors and 47% to domestic investors, Chief Executive Wallapa Traisorat told reporters.

Earlier this month, the firm priced shares at 6 baht each.

($1 = 30.63 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Mark Potter)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More