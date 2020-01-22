Thailand's $105 bln budget faces further delay

Thailand's 3.2 trillion baht ($105.40 billion) budget for the current fiscal year, aimed at reviving a flagging economy, faces further delay as lawmakers seek a court ruling on the validity of the parliament vote to approve it.
