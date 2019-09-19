Thailand worries about strong baht, urges more investment

Thailand is worried about the strength of the baht and is urging companies to invest more, government officials said on Thursday, amid calls for another reduction in interest rates to help curb the currency's gains.

The strong baht is a worry because it's affecting exports, a key driver of Thai growth, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told reporters.

Interest rates will have to be decided by the monetary policy committee, which should take into account lower U.S. rates, he said.

The MPC will next review policy on Wednesday, after unexpectedly cutting the benchmark policy rate THCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.50% at last month's meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters that interest rates were "no absolute" factor in dealing with economic issues.

"The global economy is not good. The baht is strong... we should take this time to invest more, which will help weaken the baht," he said.

The baht is Asia's best performing currency this year, up about 6.5% against the dollar this year, adding further pressure on the export-reliant economy amid softer global demand.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 2.3% in the second quarter, the weakest annual pace in nearly five years, as exports declined.

