US Markets

Thailand welcomes back stolen artefacts after San Francisco forfeiture

Contributors
Jiraporn Kuhakan Reuters
Vorasit Satienlerk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand held a welcoming ceremony on Monday to mark the return of two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of the country to the United States.

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand held a welcoming ceremony on Monday to mark the return of two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of the country to the United States.

The two 680 kg (1,500 lb) Khmer-style stone carvings had been on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco, which was required to forfeit them when a settlement was reached in February between the U.S. government and San Francisco authorities.

Thailand had informed the United States in 2017 that the lintels, which date back to the 10th and 11th century, had been stolen.

"Today is the day that they are finally returned to their home country and displayed here," Thai culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at the Bangkok ceremony.

The sandstone lintels were once parts of the structure of two religious sanctuaries in Thailand's northeast. The government will assess whether they can be returned to their original locations.

"This is a legal battle that has set an excellent example for the museums that still own Thai artefacts illegally because they know they will lose the case," said Tanongsak Hanwong, who located the artefacts and pushed for their return.

"Many museums have chosen to reach out to begin the return process instead of going into the legal process."

(Reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakan and Vorasit Satienlerk; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +6620802354))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular