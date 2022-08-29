Thailand, Vietnam to cooperate in raising price of rice in global market - Thai official

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate in raising the price of rice in theglobal market a Thai agricultural official said on Monday.

"This is...the first time Thailand and Vietnam, rice producer and exporter number two and three in the world agreed to cooperate in lifting the price of rice inglobal market" Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Thailand's agriculture and cooperative minister, said after a fresh round of talks with Vietnamese officials.

It was not immediately clear when any price hikes would take effect.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Kim Coghill)

