Thailand, Toyota to jointly develop domestic EV industry

Adds PM comments, context in paragraphs 2-7

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Thailand will work with Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T in developing the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said after a meeting with the automakers' executives.

"Toyota said it sees the potential of Thailand's auto manufacturing industry especially in pick-up trucks and eco-cars," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes as Toyota plans to trial its first EV pick-up truck in Thailand in a fresh attempt to boost EV sales in the country where it faces rising competition from Chinese rivals.

For decades, the world's 10th largest auto hub has been dominated by Japanese firms like Toyota Motor and Honda Motor Co 7267.T, which use Thailand as a major export base.

By 2030, Thailand aims to convert a third of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs.

Last week the government scaled down a consumer subsidy for EV purchases amid booming sales.

The country accounted for around half of all EV sales in Southeast Asia in the second quarter, with Chinese brands like BYD 002594.SZ and Great Wall Motor 601633.SS topping sales.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.