Thailand to sell up to $945 mln of green bonds in August

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell up to 30 billion baht ($944.88 million) of 15-year green bonds to next month to help finance coronavirus support measures, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

The bonds will be offered to institutional investors, with book building set on Aug. 13, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's Public Debt Management Office, told a briefing.

Some 20 billion of bonds will be for the government's 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and 10 billion baht for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, she said.

($1 = 31.7500 baht)

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.