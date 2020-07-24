Thailand to sell up to $945 mln of green bonds in August

Kitphong Thaichareon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell up to 30 billion baht ($944.88 million) of 15-year green bonds to next month to help finance coronavirus support measures, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

The bonds will be offered to institutional investors, with book building set on Aug. 13, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's Public Debt Management Office, told a briefing.

Some 20 billion of bonds will be for the government's 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and 10 billion baht for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, she said.

($1 = 31.7500 baht)

