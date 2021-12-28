Thailand to sell $894 mln govt savings bonds for support measures

Contributor
Kitphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand will sell 30 billion baht ($893.66 million) of government savings bonds to finance economic relief measures, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell 30 billion baht ($893.66 million) of government savings bonds to finance economic relief measures, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The bonds, to be offered from January 17 to 31, are three-year issues with an annual average coupon of 1.9%, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, said in a statement.

($1 = 33.5700 baht)

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by James Pearson)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More