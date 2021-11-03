Thailand to sell $2.4 bln of govt savings bonds this month

Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand will sell 80 billion baht ($2.4 billion) of savings bonds from Nov. 15 to help finance a budget deficit, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The ministry also plan to sell a further 70 billion baht of savings bonds around May next year, the official told a briefing.

($1 = 33.35 baht)

