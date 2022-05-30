Thailand to sell $1.6 bln govt savings bonds in June

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell 55 billion baht ($1.61 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance a budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Monday.
The five and 10-year bonds will be offered to the public from June 13, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, told a news conference.
($1 = 34.06 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)
