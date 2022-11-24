Thailand to sell $1.67 bln of govt savings bonds next month

Adds more planned issuance

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell 60 billion baht ($1.67 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance a budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The bonds will be offered between Dec. 7 and 20, with three-and seven-year bonds offering a coupon of 2.3% and 3.0% per year, respectively, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, told a news conference.

Some 5 billion baht of 10-year bonds will give a coupon of 2.9%, she added.

The government also plans to sell another 70 billion of savings bonds in the second quarter of 2023, Patricia said.

The country's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is expected to be below 60.43% at the end of the current fiscal year ending September 2023, she added.

($1 = 35.86 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.