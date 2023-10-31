Thailand to reverse domestic sugar price hike - official

News & Insights

October 31, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand will reverse a 20% increase in domestic sugar prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, after cabinet approved classifying the commodity as a controlled good.

Prices must be amended back to 19 baht and 20 baht for white sugar and refined white sugar, respectively, as before, said Cane and Sugar Board deputy secretary-general Virit Viseshsindh.

Thailand this year is expected to produce 8 million tons of sugar, of which 2.5 million will be consumed domestically.

As a controlled good, sugar exports of more than one ton will require government approval, he said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)

