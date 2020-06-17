Thailand to Raise $6.4M With Sale of Blockchain-Based Bonds

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) within Thailandâs Ministry of Finance has announced it plans to sell 200 million baht ($6.42 million) in savings bonds using a blockchain-based e-wallet.Â Â

In a statement released on its website Tuesday, the ministry said the bonds carry an extremely low face value of 1 baht ($0.032) each and would be sold through the state-owned Krung Thai Bankâs blockchain wallet.Â

The statement said distributing the bonds through the blockchain e-wallet was a step towards increasing the efficiency of the government system and an investment in the true digital economy. According to a report by the local media outlet Bangkok Post, using blockchain technology allowed the debt office to reduce the face value of the bonds.Â

Related: Facebookâs Calibra Rebrands to Novi, Details Wallet Tie-Up With WhatsApp

âWith the blockchain system, PDMO can break up the amount of the savings bond face value to as low as 1 baht from the regular 1,000 baht,â said PDMO Director General Patricia Mongkhonvanit to the Bangkok Post.Â

The Ministry of financeâs statement also noted that the 200 million baht bond issue was a pilot project to further financial inclusion by making it easier for people to subscribe to government issued bonds. The bonds carry an interest rate of 1.70% per annum and a maturity period of three years.Â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.