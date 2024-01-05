Thailand to produce 8-8.5 mln tonnes of sugar in 2023/24 production year - sugar board

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to produce 8-8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2023/24 production year, a drop of about 25% from the previous year, the head of the Office of Sugar and Cane Board said on Friday.

The drop in production is due to the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, Virit Viseshsinth told Reuters.

In 2023, Thailand exported 7.64 million tonnes of sugar out of the 11.05 million tonnes it produced in total, according to sugar board data.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Devjyot Ghoshal)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.