Thailand to produce 8-8.5 mln tonnes of sugar in 2023/24 production year - sugar board

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 05, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to produce 8-8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2023/24 production year, a drop of about 25% from the previous year, the head of the Office of Sugar and Cane Board said on Friday.

The drop in production is due to the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, Virit Viseshsinth told Reuters.

In 2023, Thailand exported 7.64 million tonnes of sugar out of the 11.05 million tonnes it produced in total, according to sugar board data.

