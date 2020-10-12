Oil
Thailand to manufacture AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - UK govt

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The British government said on Monday that Thailand's Ministry of Public Health and Siam Bioscience have agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the southeast Asian country.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday that Thailand's Ministry of Public Health and Siam Bioscience have agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca's AZN.L experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the southeast Asian country. (https://bit.ly/3lPxBLB)

