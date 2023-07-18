Thailand to keep diesel price at 32 baht/litre when tax cut ends this week

Adds details

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thailand will maintain the price of diesel at 32 baht ($0.93) per litre to help alleviate the energy price impact on the public after an excise tax reduction ends this week, its oil fund said on Tuesday.

As the diesel tax cut of 5 baht ($0.1459) per litre ends on July 20, the Oil Fuel Fund Office will help stabilise the retail price for a period of time in line with its liquidity, it said in a statement.

Although the oil fund's position remains negative, its liquidity has increased after receiving loans and high contributions as global prices have slowed, the agency said.

As of July 16, the fund was about 50 billion baht ($1.46 billion) in the red, it said.

The price stabilisation has helped pull Thailand's annual headline inflation to just 0.23% in June, the slowest pace in 22 months.

($1 = 34.2600 baht)

($1 = 34.2400 baht)

