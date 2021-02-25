Thailand to issue first THOR-linked floating rate bonds in March

Contributor
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will issue its first 30 billion baht ($996 million), six-month floating rate bonds (FRBs) linked to a new Thai overnight repurchase rate THOR next month, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank plans to issue FRBs regularly and will consider raising issue sizes, increasing auction frequency, or adding new tenors as investors' demand becomes stronger, it said.

($1 = 30.12 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

