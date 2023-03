BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand will hold an election on May 14, the country's Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Tuesday, a day after the parliament was dissolved.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.