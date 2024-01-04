Thailand to export 7.5 mln tonnes of rice this year - association

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 04, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Edited by Devjyot Ghoshal for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, the Thai Rice Exporters Association said on Thursday.

The country is estimated to have exported 8.8 million tonnes of rice last year, beating a target of 8.5 million tonnes, Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the association told Reuters.

