Thailand to establish asset management firm to tackle household debt - PM

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

February 11, 2024 — 11:16 pm EST

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Thailand will establish am asset management firm in the first quarter of this year to help resolve its stubborn problem of high household debt, the prime minister said on Monday.

He said household debt management had many challenges as some creditors refused to enter the process. Thailand has one of the region's highest ratios of household debt, at around 90% of GDP last year.

Reuters
