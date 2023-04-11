Thailand to continue gradual monetary tightening - c.bank minutes

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy committee said it would continue its approach of gradual and measured policy normalization as it hiked the key interest rate last month, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 29, the Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 1.75% to try to curb inflationary pressures.

It also said its policy tightening would continue but warned of upside risks to inflation.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

