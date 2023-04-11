Thailand to continue gradual monetary tightening - c.bank minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

April 11, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy committee said it would continue its approach of gradual and measured policy normalization as it hiked the key interest rate last month, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 29, the Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 1.75% to try to curb inflationary pressures.

It also said its policy tightening would continue but warned of upside risks to inflation.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.