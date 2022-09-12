Thailand to consider more measures to support energy prices-deputy PM

Thailand's cabinet will consider on Tuesday extending an excise tax cut for diesel as the government still needs to support prices to ease the impact of high energy prices, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

A subsidy on electricity bills will also be submitted to the cabinet for approval, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also energy minister, told reporters.

