Thailand to consider more measures to support energy prices-deputy PM

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet will consider on Tuesday extending an excise tax cut for diesel as the government still needs to support prices to ease the impact of high energy prices, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

A subsidy on electricity bills will also be submitted to the cabinet for approval, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also energy minister, told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.