Thailand to buy 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year and has plans to buy an additional 60 million doses in 2022, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

After a meeting between Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot the drugmaker said would deliver 61 million doses to Thailand this year, spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboosarng; Editing by James Pearson)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.