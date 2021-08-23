AZN

Thailand to buy 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Thailand expects to receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year and has plans to buy an additional 60 million doses in 2022, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

After a meeting between Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot the drugmaker said would deliver 61 million doses to Thailand this year, spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

