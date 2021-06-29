Thailand tenders for up to 197,700 tonnes feed wheat - trade

Adds shipment, details, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 197,700 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 30.

The wheat is sought in five consignments. One consignment of 22,600 tonnes is sought for Aug. 1-31 shipment, one of 43,100 tonnes for Sept. 1-30 shipment, one of 43,500 tonnes for Oct. 1-31, one of 43,000 tonnes for Nov. 1-30 and another of 45,500 tonnes for Dec. 1-31 shipment.

It is possible that not all consignments will be bought.

Traders said feed wheat demand in Thailand is firm. Last week Thai importers bought about 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat for August shipment at an estimated $289.50 a tonne c&f liner out Bangkok, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

