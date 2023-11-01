Thailand still expects rice exports at 8 mln metric T this year - official

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thailand still expects rice exports at 8 million metric tons this year, helped by increased global demand and a weak baht THB=TH, a government official said on Wednesday.

In January-September, rice shipments were at 6.08 million metric tons, up 12% year-on-year, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

