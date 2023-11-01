News & Insights

Commodities

Thailand still expects rice exports at 8 mln metric T this year - official

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 01, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thailand still expects rice exports at 8 million metric tons this year, helped by increased global demand and a weak baht THB=TH, a government official said on Wednesday.

In January-September, rice shipments were at 6.08 million metric tons, up 12% year-on-year, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.