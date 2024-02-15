Thailand sticking with handout plan to lift 'fragile' economy

Adds comments from minister, background from paragraph 3 onwards

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's government will forge ahead with its delayed 500 billion baht ($13.82 billion) handout scheme to stimulate an economy that was in crisis and worsening, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

High interest rates and household debt were the main negative factors weighing on the economy, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

"The economy is fragile and so the government will continue with its stimulus policies," he said.

The stimulus plan, called the "digital wallet", was a key populist election platform of the ruling Pheu Thai party and entails giving away 10,000 baht ($276) to 50 million Thais to spend in six months, to try to spur growth.

But the government has been hounded by concerns over how it will be funded, with some experts calling it fiscally irresponsible.

A consultative committee on the scheme, comprised of bankers, economists, finance and budget officials, was due to meet on Thursday. Julapun said that was not likely to come to any conclusion on its implementation, however.

"We will ensure that the programme is devoid of corruption," Julapun added

The handout is the signature policy of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul who is also finance minister. He has repeatedly said the economy needs a big boost and the handout programme was the answer, though it might be delayed, pending more consultation.

Srettha maintains the economy, which is underperforming its peers, is in crisis and short-term stimulus was necessary, a view the central bank has disagreed with.

He has been pressing the central bank to cut rates, which it has so far resisted, this month keeping its key rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 2.50%, which is the highest in more than a decade. It next reviews monetary policy on April 10.

The finance ministry has slashed its 2024 economic growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%, with its estimate for 2023 growth now 1.8%, from an earlier 2.7% forecast. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

($1 = 36.1700 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Orathai Sriring; writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

