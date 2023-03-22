Thailand sees no impact from global banking woes

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that there had been no impact on the country from the problems in the global banking sector.

Thai interest rates will ensure Thailand's economic recovery, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. He said he saw its inflation easing.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

