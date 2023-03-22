Thailand sees no impact from global banking woes

March 22, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that there had been no impact on the country from the problems in the global banking sector.

Thai interest rates will ensure Thailand's economic recovery, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. He said he saw its inflation easing.

