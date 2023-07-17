Thailand sees 14.15 mln foreign visitors so far this year - ministry

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thailand received 14.15 million foreign visitors from January to July 16, with spending of 588 billion baht ($17.11 billion), the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry expects to exceed 15 million by the end of July, it said in a statement.
($1 = 34.36 baht)
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.