Thailand sees 14.15 mln foreign visitors so far this year - ministry

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thailand received 14.15 million foreign visitors from January to July 16, with spending of 588 billion baht ($17.11 billion), the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry expects to exceed 15 million by the end of July, it said in a statement.

($1 = 34.36 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

