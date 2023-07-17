News & Insights

Thailand sees 14.15 mln foreign visitors so far this year - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

July 17, 2023 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thailand received 14.15 million foreign visitors from January to July 16, with spending of 588 billion baht ($17.11 billion), the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry expects to exceed 15 million by the end of July, it said in a statement.

($1 = 34.36 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.