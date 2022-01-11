Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse

World Markets

Thailand has detected African swine fever in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, Director General at the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The detection marks Thailand's first official confirmation of the disease.

