Thailand said to make no purchase in feed wheat and barley tender

HAMBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - Importers in Thailand are said to have made no made no purchase in a tender for up to 455,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 420,000 tonnes of feed barley this week, European traders said on Friday.

Prices were regarded as too high.

“It looked like a price-checking exercise rather than a serious tender and prices for everything are very high,” one trader said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

