Thailand replaces ministers convicted of insurrection

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand named new ministers on Tuesday to replace three members of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government convicted last month of insurrection for helping to orchestrate anti-government protests that led to a 2014 military coup.

The trio - who spent two days in prison before being bailed to prepare appeals against the verdicts - stepped down from their posts last month after they and 11 other political leaders received jail terms of up to seven years.

According to an announcement in the government's Royal Gazette, Puttipong Punnakanta was replaced as digital minister by Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Nataphol Teepsuwan was replaced as education minister by Palang Pracharat's Treenuch Theinthong.

Thaworn Senneam was replaced as deputy transport minister by Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol, from the ruling coalition's Bhumajaithai Party, who was previously deputy commerce minister.

The seven months of demonstrations against the government of Yingluck Shinawatra ended with Prayuth seizing power.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; editing by John Stonestreet)

