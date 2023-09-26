News & Insights

Thailand relaxes rules on non-resident baht transactions - cenbank

September 26, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it was relaxing some foreign exchange rules for non-residents to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

More flexibility will be given under the non-resident qualified company (NRQC) scheme, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

The relaxation is part of the BOT’s effort to develop the country’s foreign exchange ecosystem to provide more flexibility and reduce the cost of non-residents’ foreign exchange transactions.

The NRQC scheme will now allow non-residents to undertake cross-border payments related to the baht with onshore financial institutions without the requirement to provide a supporting document for each transaction, thus reducing bureaucracy.

They can also manage baht liquidity in their non-resident baht accounts without being subject to the end-of-day outstanding balance limit, it added.

Besides the NRQC scheme, the requirements on supporting documents have also been eased to allow non-residents with trade and investment in Thailand to conduct transactions related to the baht with onshore financial institutions more flexibly.

"This will also allow non-resident investors (end beneficiaries) investing in securities in Thailand to be able to conduct such transactions directly without proceeding through global custodians," the central bank said.

