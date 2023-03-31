Thailand records current account surplus of $1.3 bln in February

March 31, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account surplus of $1.3 billion in February, after a revised deficit of $2.1 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, declined 4.1% year-on-year in February, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

