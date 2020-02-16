Thailand raises over 100 bln baht for 5G spectrum auctions - regulator

Thailand's telecoms regulator raised more than 100 billion baht ($3.21 billion) in 5G spectrum auctions on Sunday, as operators snapped up 48 licenses ahead of an expected commercial rollout later this year.

Thailand's top three mobile operators, Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVANC.BK, True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Total Access Communication Pcl DTAC.BK were all bidding on Sunday, along with two state-run firms, CAT Telecom and TOT.

Because of the bidding format, the winners for each license were not announced.

The amount raised included 51.46 billion baht for three licenses on the 700-megahertz (MHz) spectrum band, 37.16 billion baht for 19 licenses on the 2600-MHz band, and 11.57 billion baht for 26 licenses on the 26-GHz band.

