News & Insights

Thailand raises minimum wage from January, plans new hike in March

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

December 26, 2023 — 12:58 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Siring edited by FRancesco Guarascio for Reuters ->

Writes through, adds comments from Labour Minister

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thailand will increase its minimum wage in January, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday confirming a previous deal, while the government plans to further raise it in March.

A wage committee, comprised of government, employers and employee representatives, had previously agreed to increase the daily minimum wage by 2.37%, effective in January, but Srettha deemed the hike too low.

Srettha's ruling Pheu Thai party campaigned on populist platform with a key plank of raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht.

"Another investigation covering local wage rates and professional groups will conclude in March ... (to determine) areas and groups that can increase wages," Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

The current minimum wage is 328-354 baht ($9.49 - $10.24) varying between different parts of the country with the committee agreeing to raise the pay threshold range to 330 baht to 370 baht.

($1 = 34.5800 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Siring; edited by FRancesco Guarascio)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.