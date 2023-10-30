News & Insights

Commodities

Thailand raises domestic sugar prices by 20% - official

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

October 30, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thailand has hiked domestic sugar prices by 20%, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, a move aimed at narrowing the gap between local and global sugar prices

White sugar increased from 19 Thai baht ($0.53) to 23 baht per kg, Cane and Sugar Board deputy secretary-general Virit Viseshsindh said, while refined white sugar rose to 24 baht per kg from 20 baht.

The change come into effect on Saturday, Oct. 28, he said.

Thailand this year is expected to produce 8 million tonnes of sugar, of which 2.5 million are consumed domestically.

($1 = 36.0300 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.