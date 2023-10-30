Thailand raises domestic sugar prices by 20% - official

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thailand has hiked domestic sugar prices by 20%, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, a move aimed at narrowing the gap between local and global sugar prices

White sugar increased from 19 Thai baht ($0.53) to 23 baht per kg, Cane and Sugar Board deputy secretary-general Virit Viseshsindh said, while refined white sugar rose to 24 baht per kg from 20 baht.

The change come into effect on Saturday, Oct. 28, he said.

Thailand this year is expected to produce 8 million tonnes of sugar, of which 2.5 million are consumed domestically.

($1 = 36.0300 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

