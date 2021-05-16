Thailand Q1 GDP contracts 2.6% y/y, less than expected

Thailand's economy shrank in the first quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus outbreaks hurt consumption and tourism, but the fall was less than expected.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy contracted 2.6% in the March quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed on Monday, versus a forecast 3.3% drop in a Reuters poll.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in the first quarter, beating the 0.8% drop forecast by economists.

The agency cut its GDP outlook for the full year to 1.5%-2.5% from a previous forecast of 2.5%-3.5% growth.

