Thailand plans to sell up to $4.7 bln of govt bonds in Oct-Dec

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell up to 144 billion baht ($4.70 billion) of government bonds in the October-December period as part of a debt-restructuring effort, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The baht-denominated bonds, to be sold domestically, will have maturities of between five and 48 years, the ministry said in a statement. That compares with up to 128 billion baht of government bond issues planned for the previous quarter.

($1 = 30.66 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

